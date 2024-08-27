NBA 2K25's Top 10 Player Ratings Revealed: Who Made The Cut?

Take-Two Interactive‘s TTWO NBA 2K has revealed the official top 10 player ratings for NBA 2K25, the updated version of the video game released by the National Basketball Association (NBA).

A Battle of the Titans

The top three spots in NBA 2K25 are a showcase of international talent, with all three players tied at a 97 overall rating. Leading the charge is reigning MVP Nikola Jokić:

Nikola Jokić – Denver Nuggets (97 overall) Luka Dončić – Dallas Mavericks (97 overall) Giannis Antetokounmpo – Milwaukee Bucks (97 overall)

Veterans and Rising Stars

Moving down the list, familiar faces continue to hold their ground, with a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging stars:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder (96 overall) Joel Embiid – Philadelphia 76ers (96 overall) LeBron James – Los Angeles Lakers (95 overall) Stephen Curry – Golden State Warriors (95 overall) Jayson Tatum – Boston Celtics (95 overall)

James and Curry, both of whom have defined the NBA for over a decade, maintain strong positions with 95 overall ratings, proving that age is just a number.

Rounding Out the Top 10

The final spots in the top 10 feature a blend of scoring prowess and defensive strength:

Kevin Durant – Phoenix Suns (94 overall) Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers (94 overall)

Just Missing the Cut

Not far behind are Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, all with 93 overall ratings.

2024 Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama also made a significant jump from an 84 overall in NBA 2K24 to a 91 in NBA 2K25, reflecting his rapid development and impact on the court.

NBA 2K25 Editions and Release

NBA 2K25 will be available starting Sept. 6 on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series, Nintendo Switch and PC. This year's covers feature Jayson Tatum on the Standard Edition, WNBA champion A'ja Wilson on the WNBA and All-Star Editions, and NBA legend Vince Carter on the Hall of Fame Edition.

Photo: Courtesy of 2K Games via Steam.