NEXON Co Ltd provides engaging, high quality, geographically unique games to international users through the development and service of PC online and mobile games. The company's major PC online titles include MapleStory and Dungeon&Fighter and their mobile games include HIT and DomiNations. The games are in approximately 200 countries including China, Korea, Japan, North America, and Europe. The PC segment is responsible for a majority of revenue, while the Mobile segment accounts for a smaller portion. Geographically, over half of the company's revenue is derived from China, roughly one quarter is derived from Korea, and the remainder is derived from Japan, North America, and Europe & Others.