Tesla Owners Could Soon Play Video Games At Supercharger Stations

Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc TSLA launched several video game initiatives over the years, which shouldn't be a surprise given CEO Elon Musk's love of video games.

Tesla owners could have a new competitive video game feature.

What Happened: Tesla is one of the leaders in electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The company's Supercharger locations are available for Tesla owners and in recent years have expanded to open up to other auto companies.

Owners of Tesla vehicles could soon have a new reason to head to their local Supercharger station instead of charging their vehicles at home.

Playable game "Beach Buggy Racing" could soon have local leaderboards at Supercharger stations, reported Teslarati.

The report, which cited release notes from Not a Tesla App, said Tesla users will be able to compete in special races of the game and compete for leaderboard spots at Supercharger locations.

"Set the fastest lap at your local Supercharger! Drive to a Supercharger and compete in Beach Buddy Racing special races to set the fastest time on the leaderboard against other players," Tesla's release notes said, according to the report.

The leaderboard is expected to roll out in the U.S. in the latest update. Other updates center on security and hot weather improvements.

Why It's Important: Having playable video games in Tesla vehicles and streaming platforms are among the features that could make a trip to a charging location go by faster than simply sitting in a parked vehicle.

Tesla charging locations in Germany feature swimming pools.

In California, a Tesla Supercharger station is working on having a drive-in movie theater and diner, which could also make the wait time to charge a vehicle go by in the blink of an eye.

The new video game feature is another way Tesla is increasing the functionality of features inside electric vehicles.

