A Tesla Supercharger may have upped the game for charging stations by providing a place for those waiting to jump in a pool. Here’s how one country is stepping up the game of providing advanced amenities at Tesla Supercharger locations.

What Happened: A Tesla Supercharger station in Hilden, Germany received a mobile swimming pool recently, as reported by Electrek.

The pool is scheduled to open Thursday, according to the report, with listed hours being 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time from Thursday through Sunday.

The swimming pool has instructions on it that indicate up to four people can use it at the same time for up to 10 minutes at a time. Tesla-branded balls are shown with the pool, which could perhaps be a new merch item.

The pool is made out of a container, which makes it moveable, something that could be used to test it at other locations or remove it if it doesn’t catch on as an amenity.

Electrek reports the Tesla Supercharger in Hilden, Germany is one of the largest in the country with 40 chargers. The charger is also equipped with CCS and could be one of the first to be open to non-Tesla vehicles in Germany. The location has solar panels and restaurants as other amenities along with the swimming pool.

Why It’s Important: Electrek shared last week that other Supercharger locations were outfitted with coffee, food and lounge options.

Supercharger locations in Germany partnered with bk World to have new cube lounges. The lounges include automated vending machines.

“bk World of course offers bathroom facilities, while a comfortable lounge area invites drivers to linger. But the concept is far more extensive,” bk World said.

The company said the food offered in the automated vending machines is healthy, fresh and low in sugar. The lounge area also features seating and electrical outlets to charge devices along with video game options like Nintendo Switch gaming consoles from Nintendo Co NTDOY.

The partnership could help give Tesla users options to amenities in Supercharger locations that are not close to restaurants or shopping. More than 300 locations are planned across Europe.

For years, many charging stations were placed at large strip malls or near big box retailers, encouraging those with electric vehicles to shop while they are waiting for their vehicle to charge. In the latest move, Tesla is encouraging those waiting to charge their vehicle to enjoy the offerings they provide and once again differentiate themselves from other electric vehicle companies and charging companies.

The increased amenities at Tesla charging stations in Europe came as Musk has plans to add a drive-in theater and restaurant at a California location. Dating back to 2018, Musk announced plans for the amenities.

Tesla filed a trademark registration for restaurants, pop-up restaurant services, self-service restaurant services and take-out restaurant services, which could mean it has grand plans for future Supercharger dining options.

Tesla ended the second quarter with 3,971 Tesla Supercharger and 36,165 connectors.

