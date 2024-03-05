Are You Ready, Kids? Peek Inside For An Exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X

by Franca Quarneti, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 5, 2024 5:11 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Microsoft unveils SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X, part of the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Bundle.
  • Available exclusively via Best Buy Drops on the mobile app for $699
Loading...
Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT continues its trend of releasing special edition Xbox consoles with the unveiling of the SpongeBob SquarePants Xbox Series X.

Dubbed the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Special Edition Bundle, it features a custom-designed console showcasing SpongeBob's iconic smile and Krusty Krab uniform.

See Also: The World's First Floating Xbox Controller? Here's How You Can Win Microsoft's Collaboration With 'Dune: Part Two'

The bundle also includes an Xbox Wireless Controller adorned with SpongeBob and other characters from the show, along with a digital download of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Are you ready...to play?

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: GamingNewsGeneralConsumer TechGaming ConsolesNickelodeonSpongeBob SquarePantsvideo games