The World's First Floating Xbox Controller? Here's How You Can Win Microsoft's Collaboration With 'Dune: Part Two'

Microsoft Corp. MSFT unveiled a unique collaboration with the upcoming film "Dune: Part Two," introducing the "world's first floating Xbox controller" alongside a distinctive Xbox Series S console.

The controller, though not literally floating, is mounted on a stand that does.

"This custom Xbox Series S is a true collector’s item for fans. In addition, Xbox introduces the world’s first floating Xbox Controller. Hovering above oceans of sand dunes like an Ornithopter, the visually stunning design will look great in any living room," the Xbox Wire post announced.

It's worth noting the Ornithopter is an aircraft that flies by flapping its wings and is the basic method of airborne travel in Arrakis, the desert planet featured in "Dune."

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series S console, taking inspiration from the film, features a stand resembling the Ornithopter, with an orange version of the console fitting into the back.

This exclusive set is not available for purchase but can only be obtained through a competition. Fans can participate by following Xbox on X and retweeting the official sweepstakes post from Feb. 13 to March 25, 2024, coinciding with the release of "Dune: Part Two" on March 1.

The collaboration also marks the "Dune" expansion's release on Microsoft Flight Simulator, allowing players to explore Arrakis aboard virtual Ornithopters.

Known for its innovative controller designs, Microsoft has a history of crafting unconventional peripherals. Previous highlights include "Sonic the Hedgehog"-themed gamepads, a controller made of jade and even an edible gamepad.

