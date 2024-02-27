This Former Xbox Exclusive Game Runs More Frames Per Second On PS5 Than On Microsoft's Console, Raises Eyebrows

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp's MSFT game Pentiment, previously exclusive to Xbox, is running at 120 frames per second (FPS) on Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 5 (PS5) but only at 60FPS on Xbox Series X/S due to a bug.

The game's higher FPS on PS5, despite being a narrative-focused 2D game, disappointed some Xbox fans.

Josh Sawyer, Obsidian Studio's design director, attributed the issue to a bug, explaining on X: "120fps will be enabled for XBOX in the next patch. It being disabled is just a bug."

This explanation did little to quell dissatisfaction, with some questioning why the patch wasn't released earlier since the game launched in November 2022.

The incident added to concerns among dedicated Xbox fans about Microsoft's commitment to the platform. While it's a minor issue involving an older game, it underscored broader anxieties about Microsoft's focus on Xbox amid recent rumors of Microsoft porting its games to other platforms such as PS5 and Nintendo ADR's NTDOY Switch.

While Xbox confirmed some games would be ported, it denied major titles such as Starfield coming to PS5. Pentiment's unexpected release on PS5 and Switch had further fueled speculation.

Photo: Obsidian via Steam.