Xbox's Phil Spencer Announces Day-One Release Of All Activision Games On Xbox Game Pass: Is Call Of Duty Included?

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed that Microsoft Corp. MSFT plans to release all games from Activision Blizzard, ZeniMax (which includes Bethesda, MachineGames, and iD Software), and Xbox Game Studios on Game Pass on launch day.

"Our intent is the full portfolio of games from ZeniMax, Activision Blizzard and XGS — Xbox Game Studios — will be on Game Pass, day one," Spencer said in an interview with Game File.

Spencer's statement suggests a significant shift in strategy, particularly for titles like Call of Duty, which has historically resisted such subscription models.

While some games like Diablo 4 have been confirmed for Game Pass, the prospect of launching new Call of Duty titles directly onto the platform raises questions about the traditional sales model and potential impact on subscriber numbers.

Spencer's approach contrasts with previous resistance from former Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who opposed the idea of multi-game subscription services. Spencer responded to this by telling IGN, "Well, there's a different person making the decisions."

Despite Spencer's intentions, concerns remain among AAA publishers like Sony and Take-Two regarding the impact of subscription services on game sales. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has expressed skepticism about releasing big titles on subscription platforms, suggesting it may be a lost opportunity for publishers.

The next Call of Duty installment, rumored to be part of the Black Ops series set in the Gulf War and developed by Treyarch, is expected to launch in October or November. Spencer has stated that efforts are underway to bring existing Activision Blizzard games to Game Pass simultaneously on PC and console.

