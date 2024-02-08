GameStop's Tweet Adds Fuel To Panic Over Xbox's Future: What's Next For The Brand?

Loading... Loading...

Amid the ongoing turmoil in the gaming world, a seemingly innocuous tweet from GameStop Corp GME about an Xbox demo day sparked intense speculation and controversy.

The tweet mentioned "Microsoft Game Pass," leading some to theorize about significant changes to the Xbox brand or its services, Kotaku reported.

This follows recent rumors that Xbox exclusives like Starfield could come to Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation consoles, triggering panic among die-hard Xbox fans.

The initial dismissal of these rumors shifted as more credible sources corroborated them, with Xbox insiders adding to the uncertainty. Moreover, Xbox head Phil Spencer announced a business update event for next week, which further fueled speculation, resulting in widespread anxiety among gamers.

Against this backdrop, the GameStop tweet intensified concerns, with some interpreting it as evidence of Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT intentions to phase out the Xbox brand or limit it to hardware only.

Alternatively, others speculated that Microsoft might be rebranding its subscription service to extend its availability to platforms like Switch or PlayStation

GameStop's subsequent deletion of the tweet only added fuel to the fire, with some seeing it as confirmation of impending doom for the Xbox brand.

Meanwhile, Windows Central journalist Jez Cordez claimed that GameStop's tweet was just an error. "Just to put the fire out before everyone starts screaming. I am told Gamestop just came up with "Microsoft Game Pass" themselves," Cordez assured on X.

And added: "The brand is still Xbox Game Pass / PC Game Pass with no planned changes right now."

However, this viewpoint was largely overlooked amidst the fervor.

Ultimately, the saga reflects the heightened sensitivity and apprehension within the gaming community, exacerbated by rumors and uncertainty surrounding Xbox's future.

