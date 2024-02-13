17% Of Gamers Identify As LGBTQ, Industry Suffers From Lack Of Representation: Study

Loading... Loading...

The Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) released its inaugural State of LGBTQ Inclusion in Video Games report, based on a Nielsen survey indicating that 17% of active gamers identify as LGBTQ.

"This report was created to educate the game industry on the current state of LGBTQ representation that exists, make a facts-based business case for LGBTQ inclusion, and provide a playbook for more authentic representation," the report says.

The survey, covering 1,452 PC and console gamers from June to August 2023, highlighted that LGBTQ representation is higher among younger demographics, with 23-28% of those under 35 identifying as LGBTQ.

Despite this sizable LGBTQ player base, the report highlights a lack of representation in games. Fewer than 2% of games on major platforms feature LGBTQ characters or content.

Interestingly, LGBTQ gamers' spending habits align closely with their non-LGBTQ counterparts, with similar expenditure patterns across various spending brackets.

Differences emerge in-game preferences, with LGBTQ gamers showing a preference for single-player and cooperative multiplayer games over competitive multiplayer titles, possibly influenced by the high levels of harassment LGBTQ players experience.

Over half of LGBTQ players report experiencing harassment in games, compared to 28% of non-LGBTQ players. Consequently, 42% of LGBTQ players have avoided games due to expected harassment, and 27% have stopped playing games altogether due to harassment.

