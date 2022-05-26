'The Sims 4' Now Lets You Choose Custom Genders

Electronic Arts Inc EA real-life simulator game "The Sims" will now allow users to add custom pronouns to their characters.

What Happened: The new feature will be available in the “Create A Sim” interface of the game. A video shared by the official game handle highlights how a user can choose pronouns from a list or enter a custom choice.

A brand new update to The Sims 4 is here , & with the help of the @ItGetsBetter Project & @GLAAD, players can now add custom pronouns to their Sims in Create A Sim pic.twitter.com/D5N1gvfNNc — The Sims (@TheSims) May 24, 2022

The interface gives users examples of how the custom pronoun would appear when used in sentences in the game.

EA said it would initially focus the feature's rollout in English before expanding it to other languages.

“We strongly feel that it’s important for us to approach better inclusivity over time as we figure out ways to work within the limitations of our code,” said EA.

Why It Matters: EA said it began looking into the customizable pronouns feature last year following community feedback.

In 2016, "The Sims" allowed users to customize genders and removed gender boundaries related to clothes, hair, and jewelry.

The game's developers worked with It Gets Better Project and LGBTQ-focused media monitoring nonprofit GLAAD to learn how pronouns are used — particularly by trans and nonbinary people — according to the statement.

EA, however, warned about some initial glitches in the feature.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Electronic Arts fell 2.5% lower at $133.87 in the after-hours trading after closing 0.5% higher at $137.35, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Read Next: Why Merger Talks Between Electronic Arts And NBCUniversal Failed; Who's A Potential Buyer?