Microsoft Brass Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond To Break Silence On Xbox Podcast: What Gamers Need To Know

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox is poised to unveil its future direction in a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast, featuring key figures such as Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer, Xbox president Sarah Bond, and head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty.

The podcast, scheduled for release on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. ET, promises updates on the Xbox business.

"Please join us for a special edition of the Official Xbox Podcast. Hear from Phil Spencer, Sarah Bond and Matt Booty as they share updates on the Xbox business," the official statement on X says.

The discussion is expected to touch upon Xbox's first-party releases, including Starfield, Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as speculation abounds regarding their availability on platforms like Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation.

Reportedly, Spencer reassured Microsoft employees last week, affirming the company's commitment to console development.

CEO Satya Nadella previously hinted at Xbox's potential expansion.

"I think we have a chance of being a good publisher — quite frankly — on Sony and Nintendo and PCs and Xbox," Nadella said. His remarks suggest Microsoft's ambitions to broaden its publishing reach across various platforms.

In related news, a tweet from electronics retail company GameStop Corp. GME mentioning "Microsoft Game Pass" instead of "Xbox Game Pass" led to theories about potential changes to the Xbox brand or services.

The subsequent deletion of the tweet by GameStop further fueled speculation, with interpretations ranging from fears of Microsoft phasing out the Xbox brand to possibilities of rebranding its subscription service for broader platform availability.

