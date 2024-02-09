Microsoft Claps Back At FTC, Insists Activision Was 'Already Planning Significant' Layoffs

Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp. MSFT has responded directly to the Federal Trade Commission's (FTC) claims regarding layoffs following the acquisition of Activision.

What Happened: The FTC blasted Microsoft's 1,900 layoffs, saying they contradicted earlier assurances made during the antitrust trial.

However, Microsoft rebutted, stating that Activision had already planned significant job cuts before the merger, and criticized the FTC's assertions as "incomplete and misleading," The Verge reported.

Microsoft clarified: "Activision was already planning on eliminating a significant number of jobs while still operating as an independent company."

See Also: Gaming Industry Layoffs - Crash Bandicoot Studio, Toys For Bob, Grapples With Office Closure

The filing also noted that Activision's pre-existing layoff plans aligned with industry trends impacting the gaming sector. This aligns with layoffs announced by other gaming companies like Sega Sammy Holdings Inc SGAMY and CI Games, reflecting wider industry challenges.

Microsoft had previously stated that the layoffs were due to identifying overlaps and the need for a sustainable cost structure. This was reiterated in Phil Spencer's memo accompanying the initial announcement of the company's 1,900 layoffs within its gaming department last month.

Furthermore, the tech giant asserted in the court filing its readiness to reverse the acquisition. As per Game Rant, a company representative clarified that the deal allows for divestment from Activision if necessary, although such a scenario is deemed unlikely.

The FTC's objections primarily concern antitrust matters rather than workforce protections, making it questionable whether recent layoffs across Activision subsidiaries would affect court approval of the acquisition.

Read Next: GameStop's Tweet Adds Fuel To Panic Over Xbox's Future: What's Next For The Brand?

Image credits: CryptoFX on Shutterstock.