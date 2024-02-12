Sony's PS5 Sales Dominate Xbox, Data Shows: Microsoft Expected To Address Concerns

Loading... Loading...

Recent data from a Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. TTWO earnings report indicates that Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 5 (PS5) has outsold Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Xbox Series X | S by a ratio of approximately two to one.

According to a slide deck from the earnings report (spotted by GameSpot), as of Dec. 31, 2023, a total of 77 million Gen 9 consoles have been sold, with Sony announcing over 50 million PS5 sales by December 20, 2023. This suggests that Xbox Series X | S sales are estimated to be around 27 million units.

These figures align with previous updates, where Sony disclosed 40 million PS5 units sold in July of the previous year, while Xbox Series X | S sales were reported to be just over 21 million at a gaming event in Brazil around the same time.

Both consoles were launched in November 2020, with Sony introducing a Slim model of the PS5 last year, while Microsoft has yet to release a mid-gen refresh for the Xbox Series X | S, although leaked documents hint at plans for such a release later in the year.

The data is particularly noteworthy in light of rumors about Xbox's future, with reports suggesting that several Xbox exclusives, such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Starfield, Sea of Thieves, and Hi-Fi Rush, could soon become available on rival platforms like PlayStation.

Xbox head Phil Spencer has promised to address these concerns as part of a forthcoming business update. Moreover, Spencer reportedly told employees that Microsoft has no plans to stop making consoles during an all-hands meeting last week.

Image credits: Miguel Lagoa on Shutterstock.