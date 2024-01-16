Capcom's 'Street Fighter 6' Hits 3 Million Sales In 7 Months, Eyes 10 Million Milestone

Loading... Loading...

"Street Fighter 6" has achieved the milestone of selling three million copies within seven months of its launch on June 2, 2023.

The game, from Capcom ADR CCOEY, reached the one million mark over its launch weekend and hit two million copies sold just over a month after release. The additional one million sales were achieved over the subsequent six months, IGN reported.

Osaka, Japan-based Capcom revealed that steady sales growth was achieved through the release of downloadable content (DLC) and esports initiatives. Collaborations with other brands, along with costly new outfits, also contributed to the game's success.

Looking ahead, Ed is announced as the next DLC character, with fan-favorite Akuma expected to be released in the spring.

It's worth noting that Capcom aims for "Street Fighter 6" to surpass the sales of its predecessor, "Street Fighter 5," targeting over 10 million units over the lifetime of the title.

In July, when the two million sales goal was reached, the Japanese company stated: "Compared to the internal plan for the title, sales are generally progressing in line with our expectations."

And added: "We believe that its positive critical reception will work as a tailwind in expanding future sales of the game as a catalogue title."

The Street Fighter franchise's total sales have now reached 52 million, with Street Fighter 5 leading as the best-selling game in the series, boasting 7.4 million units sold as of Sep. 30, 2023.

