Resident Evil 2 Remake And More: Must-Play Titles In January's PlayStation Plus

Loading... Loading...

In a promising kickoff to the gaming year, January's Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation Plus lineup brings an eclectic mix of titles, catering to the diverse tastes of subscribers.

Capcom ADR's CCOEY "Resident Evil 2 remake," released in 2019, headlines this month's PlayStation Plus offerings, available for download starting Jan. 16.

See Also: Microsoft's Blizzard Teases Diablo IV Season 3 Launch Date

The game — a reimagining of the 1998 classic — introduces modern graphics, a new camera perspective, and resurrects iconic horror protagonists Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

Described as a visceral, bloody, and rewarding experience, the remake is praised for delivering some of the franchise's best moments.

But this month's offerings extend beyond horror for the catalog. If horror isn't your cup of tea, anticipate an exhilarating open-world adventure, a spin-off from the "Borderlands" series, and the inclusion of some JRPG titles in the classics catalog.

Here's the full PlayStation Plus lineup for January:

Just Cause 3 (PS4): Enter an explosive open-world experience as Rico Rodriguez, causing mayhem and destruction to overthrow an oppressive dictator.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands - Next Level Edition (PS5, PS4): A D&D-inspired Borderlands spinoff featuring Tiny Tina, offering a complete class system and four-player co-op.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PS5): In a dystopian future ruled by corporate greed, players take on the role of a shipbreaker, dismantling spaceships in a physics simulation.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong (PS5, PS4): Immerse yourself in this story adventure game set in a dark fantasy world, offering an accommodating experience for newcomers to the Vampire: The Masquerade universe.

LEGO City Undercover (PS4)

Session: Skate Sim (PS5, PS4)

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun (PS4)

Surviving the Aftermath (PS4)

For those seeking a nostalgic trip, the Classics Catalog introduces:

Rally Cross

Star Wars: Episode 1 The Phantom Menace

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection

Legend of Mana

Secret of Mana

Read Next: 2024 Gaming Industry Shakeup: Over 2,700 Layoffs Revealed In Past 11 Days

Image credits: SolidMaks on Shutterstock.