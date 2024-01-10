Player Outcry Over Apex Legends' Expensive Final Fantasy VII Crossover: Here's How Much You'd Spend In Microtransactions

Loading... Loading...

The recent "Apex Legends" and "Final Fantasy VII Rebirth" crossover event launched with controversy due to its high-priced microtransactions.

Electronic Arts Inc's EA Respawn partnered with Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd SQNXF, introducing a new category of cosmetics, but the event stirred dissatisfaction among players, IGN reported.

Unlike previous events, this collaboration marked a significant increase in prices. Event packs that once cost $7 now amount to $10 each, making it the most expensive event in "Apex Legends" history. Milestone Rewards, including a Death Box skin, could accumulate to a staggering $290.

Moreover, the pricing structure isn't transparent, creating confusion among players. Packs initially priced at 100 Apex Coins escalated in cost after a few purchases, reaching up to 1,000 Apex Coins per pack.

To obtain all 36 items, players might have to spend $290, which involves purchasing various bundles with fluctuating prices and complex calculations.

Despite a few free event packs offered, the chances of obtaining coveted items without spending money are minimal, especially for the Buster Sword with less than a 1% probability. Players criticized the lack of free rewards and limited opportunities for earning items through gameplay.

Notably, unlike previous events allowing specific Legend Skin purchases, this crossover limited players to character skins priced at $21.50 each, without additional packs.

Image credits: Screenshot via X.