'Hogwarts Legacy' Touts 22M Copies Sold In 2023: Warner Bros. Discovery Teases Future Projects

Warner Bros Discovery Inc's WBD "Hogwarts Legacy" soared to immense success in 2023, selling a staggering 22 million copies worldwide.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad told Variety it was "the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide."

"That’s a position that typically is held by one of these incumbent’s sequel games and we’re so proud that we’ve been able to break into the top ranks," he added.

According to IGN, if "Hogwarts Legacy" emerges as the best-selling game of 2023 (the final numbers for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" are yet to be disclosed), it will signify the first instance since 2009 where neither a Call of Duty nor a Rockstar game has claimed the top spot on the annual chart.

During December alone, 2 million copies were sold, contributing significantly to the success of the game, which launched in February and later expanded to the Nintendo Switch in November.

Furthermore, the game's popularity extended beyond sales figures: players logged 707 million hours exploring the Wizarding World, engaging in repeat playthroughs with different Hogwarts Houses.

Gameplay statistics revealed that 819 million potions were crafted, 1.3 billion plants harvested, 593 million beasts saved, and almost 5 billion evil wizards defeated.

Warner Bros. hinted at further ventures in the Harry Potter realm, teasing a Quidditch game and "a series of other things" set in that universe.

"We don’t have any particular announcements on exactly how and when [the Quidditch game] is going to come to the market, but we are working to get it designed in a way just to delight fans," Haddad said.

