PlayStation Plus Offers Discount: New Members Get 30% Off — Act Fast Before This Date

Sony Group Corp SONY has reintroduced a discounted offer for PlayStation Plus following the Black Friday sales, offering a 30% discount on selected 12-month subscriptions.

However, this deal is exclusively available to new subscribers or individuals with expired PS Plus memberships, IGN reported.

The discounted rates apply only to the Extra and Premium tiers, with no provision for upgrading or additional discounts for existing Essential or Extra tier members.

Furthermore, there are no extra PS gift card discounts similar to those offered during Black Friday.

The promotion commenced on Dec. 11 and will run until Dec. 17, providing a limited window for interested parties to avail themselves of the offer.

The discounted prices for the 12-month subscriptions are $94.49 for PlayStation Plus Extra (originally $134.99) and $111.99 for PlayStation Plus Premium (initially $159.99).

It's worth noting that certain users encountered difficulties accessing the PS Plus discount during their initial attempt.

Moreover, aside from the PlayStation Plus deal, the PS5 slim bundle promotion is still available at $499, and it includes a free game.

