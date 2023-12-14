GTA 5 Leads The Lineup: PlayStation Plus December Game Catalog Unveiled

by Franca Quarneti, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 14, 2023 4:25 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • December brings GTA 5 to PlayStation Plus alongside GTA Online's Chop Shop update.
  • Sony revealed new additions like Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin and classic Disney/Pixar titles for subscribers.
Loading...
Loading...

In a significant update for PlayStation Plus subscribers, December sees the addition of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO GTA 5 to the Game Catalog, aligning with GTA Online's new update, The Chop Shop.

Sony Group Corp. SONY announced the catalog's new games in a blog post. Subscribers can anticipate the arrival of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, and other long-awaited classics from Disney/Pixar.

Here's the complete list of games available from Dec. 19:

PlayStation Plus Extra:

  • Grand Theft Auto 5 | PS4, PS5
  • Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5
  • MotoGP 23 | PS4, PS5
  • Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5 (Owners of the PS4 version can access the PS5 version)
  • Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5
  • Moonscars | PS4, PS5
  • Mega Man 11 | PS4
  • Gigabash | PS4, PS5
  • Grime | PS4, PS5
  • Tinykin | PS4, PS5
  • Prodeus | PS4, PS5
  • Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5
  • Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5
  • Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium: Classics

  • Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
  • Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
  • Thrillville | PS4, PS5
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5
  • Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5

Image credits: SolidMaks on Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: GamingNewsTop StoriesGeneralGaming SubscriptionGrand Theft AutoGTAGTA 5GTA OnlinePlayStation Plusvideo games