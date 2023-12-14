GTA 5 Leads The Lineup: PlayStation Plus December Game Catalog Unveiled

Loading... Loading...

In a significant update for PlayStation Plus subscribers, December sees the addition of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO GTA 5 to the Game Catalog, aligning with GTA Online's new update, The Chop Shop.

Sony Group Corp. SONY announced the catalog's new games in a blog post. Subscribers can anticipate the arrival of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, and other long-awaited classics from Disney/Pixar.

Here's the complete list of games available from Dec. 19:

PlayStation Plus Extra:

Grand Theft Auto 5 | PS4, PS5

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

MotoGP 23 | PS4, PS5

Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5 (Owners of the PS4 version can access the PS5 version)

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

Grime | PS4, PS5

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

PlayStation Premium: Classics

Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4

Thrillville | PS4, PS5

Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5

Image credits: SolidMaks on Shutterstock.