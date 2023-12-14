GTA 5 Leads The Lineup: PlayStation Plus December Game Catalog Unveiled

Loading...
In a significant update for PlayStation Plus subscribers, December sees the addition of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's TTWO GTA 5 to the Game Catalog, aligning with GTA Online's new update, The Chop Shop.
Sony Group Corp. SONY announced the catalog's new games in a blog post. Subscribers can anticipate the arrival of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Metal: Hellsinger, and other long-awaited classics from Disney/Pixar.
Here's the complete list of games available from Dec. 19:
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- Grand Theft Auto 5 | PS4, PS5
- Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5
- MotoGP 23 | PS4, PS5
- Metal: Hellsinger | PS4, PS5 (Owners of the PS4 version can access the PS5 version)
- Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5
- Moonscars | PS4, PS5
- Mega Man 11 | PS4
- Gigabash | PS4, PS5
- Grime | PS4, PS5
- Tinykin | PS4, PS5
- Prodeus | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5
- Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5
PlayStation Premium: Classics
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4
- Thrillville | PS4, PS5
- Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5
- Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5
