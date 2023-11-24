PS5 Disc Edition Black Friday Sale: Save $50 With This Unmissable Deal

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN Black Friday Sale offers Sony Group Corp.'s SONY PlayStation 5 Disc Edition gaming console at a discounted price of $449.99, marking a $50 reduction from its original $500 suggested retail price.

This version, devoid of the Spider-Man 2 bundle, caters to consumers uninterested in that game.

Despite being the original non-slim model, it maintained identical internal specifications to the PS5 Slim and shared a comparable size footprint, IGN said.

See Also: Steam's Autumn Sale: Diablo 4 Free Trial Live — Plus, Huge Discounts On Top Titles

Additionally, the original console supported various third-party accessories and first-party enhancements such as skins, which were incompatible with the PS5 Slim.

The PS5 remained a sought-after choice this holiday season due to its cutting-edge hardware capable of delivering 4K gaming at up to 120Hz.

In addition to its backward compatibility with PS4 games, the PS5 is renowned for its impressive lineup of exclusives such as Spider-Man 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Final Fantasy 16 (as a timed exclusive), Final Fantasy 7 Remake (alongside the upcoming Rebirth), Ratchet & Clank, Astro's Playroom and more.

The disc edition includes a built-in drive, enabling gameplay from physical disc media and movie viewing from DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray discs.

Read Next: PlayStation Gift Cards Now Have A Special Black Friday Discount

Photo: Triyansh Gill on Unsplash