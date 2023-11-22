Steam's Autumn Sale: Diablo 4 Free Trial Live — Plus, Huge Discounts On Top Titles

Loading... Loading... Loading...

Microsoft Corp.'s MSFT Blizzard Entertainment announced that Diablo 4, an action role-playing game, is temporarily free to play on Valve's Steam for a week.

This offer allows Steam users to access the game until Nov. 28, experiencing gameplay up to level 20, equivalent to approximately eight hours of playtime.

Originally launched on Blizzard's Battle.net in June, Diablo 4 has achieved record-breaking popularity, surpassing 10 million players.

The free trial coincides with a 40% discount in the Steam Autumn Sale, ending on the same day, likely aiming to entice players into purchasing the game.

Moreover, Valve's annual autumn sale on Steam, running from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, brings a wide array of discounted PC games, including notable titles like Diablo IV, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Bethesda's Starfield.

The sale features various discounts on both older and recent games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 for 50% off, God of War at a 40% discount, and Spider-Man discounted by 40% as well. The list includes games like Red Dead Redemption 2, Street Fighter VI, and many others with discounts ranging from 20% to 90%.

Additionally, the sale coincides with the commencement of nominations for the Steam Awards. Players can nominate their favorite games across categories like Game of the Year and Most Innovative Gameplay. Valve will reveal the winners in January.

These are some of the titles included in the sale, according to Kotaku:

Anno 1800 - $15 (75% off)

Black Desert - $1 (90% off)

Blasphemous - $6 (75% off)

Climbey - $6 (40% off)

Cyberpunk 2077 - $30 (50% off)

Darkest Dungeon - $5 (80% off)

Dead By Daylight - $8 (60% off)

Demon Turf - $15 (50% off)

Diablo IV - $42 (40% off)

Dredge - $19 (25% off)

EA F1 23 - $28 (60% off)

El Paso, Elsewhere - $16 (20% off)

En Garde! - $12 (40% off)

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition - $10 (75% off)

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade - $35 (33% off)

God of War - $30 (40% off)

Hades - $12.50 (50% off)

Half-Life: Alyx - $20 (66% off)

Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $10 (75% off)

Hexcells Complete Pack - $2.69 (70% off)

Hogwarts Legacy - $36 (40% off)

Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition - $12.50 (75% off)

Lies of P - $48 (20% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered - $36 (40% off)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales - $30 (40% off)

Ninja Saviors, The: Return of the Warriors - $16 (20% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 - $20 (67% off)

Remnant II - $35 (30% off)

Rust - $27 (33% off)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor - $42 (40% off)

Starfield - $56 (20% off)

Stray - $20 (34% off)

Street Fighter VI - $40 (34% off)

System Shock - $28 (30% off)

Tales From Off-Peak City - $5 (50% off)

Tiny Tiny Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition - $20 (75% off)

Warhammer 40k: Boltgun - $15 (32% off)

Image credits: Casimiro PT on Shutterstock.