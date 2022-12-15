eSports And Anime: 'Fortnite' Will Collaborate With 'My Hero Academia' To Release In-Game Skins And Other Gameplay Changes

As of December 16th, gaming enthusiasts from all over the world will be able to enjoy "Fortnite’s" collaboration with the mega-popular anime “My Hero Academia.”

"Fortnite," which, according to PlayerCounter has had between 2.5 and 4 million players per day in 2022, will release new skins and gameplay changes in the battle royale modes for the event that will presumably last a couple of months.

This is the third time that the game published by Epic Games -a company owned by his creator Tim Sweeney, Tencent TCEHY (40%), and Sony SONY (4.9%)- partners with anime franchises. Previously, fans were able to play in "Dragon Ball Z" and "Naruto" skins.

Moreover, "Fortnite" is famous for collaborating with some of the biggest media franchises and artists, such as Netflix’s NFLX "Stranger Things," Disney’s DIS "Star Wars," Ariana Grande, and Travis Scott.

Also, the personalized skins are expected to cost around $10 and $20, taking into account the price of previous collaborations.

What characters of “My Hero Academia” will be available for “Fortnite” players?

As reported by AFK Gaming, the skin of protagonist Izuku Midoriya will be at hand, as well as Katsuki Bakugo, Shota Aizawa, and Ochaco Uraka.

All in all, “Fortnite” is the most played online game in the world, with 3.8 billion cumulative days played, as stated by Movistar. Furthermore, in 2020, the game’s publisher offered an official number: "Fortnite’s" registered accounts total 350 million.

