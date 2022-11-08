Netflix Finally Ends Gamers' 15-Year-Long Excruciating Wait For 'Gears of War' Movie Adaptation

Netflix Inc. NFLX is adapting the "Gears of War" video game saga into a live-action feature film.

What Happened: On the 16th anniversary of "Gears of War," Netflix said they'll adapt the video game into a “live action feature film” and then “an adult animated series.” The first "Gears of War" game was released on Nov. 7, 2006.

Netflix will partner with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise, for the movie adaptation of the video game.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

As of now, no names of filmmakers, directors, writers or actors have been associated with the adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Why It's Important: "Gears of War" is considered one of the video game industry's most affluent and heroic sagas, with over 40 million copies sold across six installments and spinoffs. The original publisher of "Gears of War" was Epic Games. Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Xbox Game Studios acquired it in 2014 before handing it to The Coalition.

The first attempts to make Gears of War into a film were made by New Line Cinema in 2007. Universal Pictures later explored the idea, but nothing worked out.

Also, it's a good time to be a video game fan, given the range of upcoming movie and television adaptations. Warner Bros. Discovery. Inc.’s WBD HBO is adapting Sony's SONY PlayStation game “The Last of Us” into a TV show with a release date set for January 2023.

Apart from Gears of War, Netflix has been associated with a bunch of popular video game adaptations such as the Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off anime and the League of Legends show Arcane among others.

