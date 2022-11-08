ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Fintech
News
Podcast
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
How to Invest in Jewelry
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Future of Crypto
Cannabis
Cannabis Conference
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Premium
My Stocks
Tools
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Netflix Finally Ends Gamers' 15-Year-Long Excruciating Wait For 'Gears of War' Movie Adaptation

by Ananya Gairola, Benzinga Staff Writer
November 8, 2022 2:37 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The first 'Gears of War' game was released on Nov. 7, 2006.
  • In 2007, the first attempts to make it into a film were made by New Line Cinema.
Netflix Finally Ends Gamers' 15-Year-Long Excruciating Wait For 'Gears of War' Movie Adaptation

Netflix Inc. NFLX is adapting the "Gears of War" video game saga into a live-action feature film. 

What Happened: On the 16th anniversary of "Gears of War," Netflix said they'll adapt the video game into a “live action feature film” and then “an adult animated series.” The first "Gears of War" game was released on Nov. 7, 2006.

Netflix will partner with The Coalition, the Canadian game developer behind the franchise, for the movie adaptation of the video game.

See Also: How To Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock

As of now, no names of filmmakers, directors, writers or actors have been associated with the adaptation, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Why It's Important: "Gears of War" is considered one of the video game industry's most affluent and heroic sagas, with over 40 million copies sold across six installments and spinoffs. The original publisher of "Gears of War" was Epic Games. Microsoft Corporation's MSFT Xbox Game Studios acquired it in 2014 before handing it to The Coalition.

The first attempts to make Gears of War into a film were made by New Line Cinema in 2007. Universal Pictures later explored the idea, but nothing worked out.

Also, it's a good time to be a video game fan, given the range of upcoming movie and television adaptations. Warner Bros. Discovery. Inc.’s WBD HBO is adapting Sony's SONY PlayStation game “The Last of Us” into a TV show with a release date set for January 2023.

Apart from Gears of War, Netflix has been associated with a bunch of popular video game adaptations such as the Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off anime and the League of Legends show Arcane among others.

Read Next: Netflix Confirms Stranger Things VR Game: Be The All-Powerful Vecna And Take Revenge On Eleven And Hawkins

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Consumer TechGears of WarHBOGamingNewsTechMediaGeneral