Nevada Records Gaming Win Of $1.3B In May 2022

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 30, 2022 4:05 PM | 30 seconds read
  • The state of Nevada’s nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a gaming win of $1.3 billion for the month of May 2022.
  • The amount represented a 5.71% increase compared to May 2021 and a 40.99% jump for the fiscal year year-to-date period of July 1, 2021, through May 31, 2022.
  • Clark County topped the collection with $1.1 billion during the month, up 7.13% Y/Y, with LV Strip holding the major $731.5 million win (+11.62% Y/Y).
  • Nevada collected $91.9 million in percentage fees during June 2022, representing a 7.39% decrease versus June 2021.
  • Photo Via Nevada Gaming Control Board

