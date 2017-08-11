They’re so laughably loaded it’s not even funny, and some of the top earners got their wealth by cutting deals with that king of content mongers, Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Here’s a list of the top 10 comedians laughing all the way, as they say, to the bank. Thanks to Forbes with an assist from Statista, the haul of these howlers covers the year from June 2016 to June 2017, the period when many cut deals with Netflix.

Jerry Seinfeld: $69 Million

The “Seinfeld” star, who’s been on top of this list before thanks to residuals rolling in from reruns of his omnipresent 1990s sitcom, dethroned Kevin Hart this year after selling his web series, “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” to Netflix, and doing two specials.

Chris Rock: $57 Million

Another recipient of that sweet Netflix money, signing for more than $20 million for a pair of specials. He’s perhaps best known for his HBO specials, with Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX) being seriously disrupted by the streaming service. He was also great on Letterman.

Louis CK: $52 Million

Also signed with Netflix for two shows, the veteran disrupter was one of the first comics to thumb his nose at vendors like Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) (former Ticketmaster) by selling tickets to his standup shows directly to fans.

Dave Chappelle: $47 million

The former star of his eponymous television show made a return to the concert stage in 12 years with three comedy specials this year, two of which aired.

Amy Schumer: $37.5 million

The only woman on the list, the “Trainwreck” actor’s Netflix special debuted in March and she’s prepping a movie she co-wrote with Jennifer Lawrence called “Dysfunctional Twins.” Made her name on “Inside Amy Schumer” on Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB)’s “Comedy Central,” another cable stalwart disrupted by the streaming platform.

Kevin Hart: $32.5 million

No Netflix for him. He was the top earner last year, but has been involved in a $40 million joint venture with Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (USA) (NYSE: LGF) to create his own streaming service featuring new comics.

Jim Gaffigan: $30.5 million

Forbes estimates he made a third of his cash from his Netflix special. The actor, writer and comedian previously had a slew of appearances on “Comedy Central.”

Terry Fator: $18.5 million

Vegas, baby. Eight years ago, the ventriloquist, impressionist, comic and singer signed a five-year contract, $100 million contract to headline The Mirage hotel and casino owned by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). He’s now booked there through 2021.

Jeff Dunham: $15.5 million

The second ventriloquist/comedian on the list, Dunham tours like crazy and sells loads of DVDs. Dunham is in the Guinness Book of World Records "Most tickets sold for a stand-up comedy tour" for his Spark of Insanity tour, performing in 386 venues worldwide.

Sebastian Maniscalco: $15 million

Another comic who spends his life touring, making jokes about everyday gripes such as airport check-ins or Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG). Just had his fourth special on that old-timey network owned by something called CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

Image Credit: "Dec. 7, 2015 Comedian Jerry Seinfeld knocks on the Oval Office window to begin a segment for his series, ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.'" By Pete Souza - P120715PS-0551, Public Domain, via Wikimedia Commons

