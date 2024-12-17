Luigi Mangione Documentaries In The Works From Award-Winning Creators — And Possibly Rapper 50 Cent

When it comes to documentary series, true crime and murder suspects have become a staple for content creators, which could explain why several movies and series could be in the works detailing Luigi Mangione's life, as he awaits trial for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced upgraded charges for Mangione in the death of Thompson. The 26-year-old now faces 11 charges, which include murder in the first degree that could see Mangione spend life behind bars if convicted.

Prior to the new charges, several entertainment companies announced plans for documentaries exploring the life of Mangione and the case that has captured worldwide attention.

Anonymous Content and Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions are working on a documentary on the shooting and story, according to a report from Variety. Gibney won the Academy Award for Best Documentary for "Taxi to the Dark Side" in 2008 and is well-known for several projects including "Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room."

The project, which is the third collaboration from Anonymous and Jigsaw, will explore what the killing means for America and the value placed on people who live and die, according to the report. The documentary will also look into the current frustrations Americans have with the health insurance sector amid rising costs and higher claim denial rates.

Gibney is also working on a film about Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he said would be the "definitive and unvarnished examination of" the billionaire. Musk called the movie a potential "hit piece."

Another documentary on Mangione from Emmy nominee Stephen Robert Morse has also been announced. The documentary from Morse follows his recent "Amanda Knox" and "How to Rob a Bank" directed documentaries that streamed on Netflix Inc NFLX, as reported by Variety.

The documentary will look at the life of Mangione and the families of those involved in the case and also look at the health insurance sector.

"My goal is to present a balanced exploration of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson's assassination, showing all sides of the story while respecting the profound loss of life and its impact on everyone involved," Morse said.

While Netflix is not attached to the project, the past history between Morse and the streamer could give the company the inside track if it wants the documentary.

Investigation Discovery, which is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, is working on a one-hour special produced by Dan Abrams. The special has a working title of "Who Is Luigi Mangione?" and could premiere on the network and other Warner-owned assets in February, according to a Variety report.

The special will look at "the lingering questions surrounding Mangione's arrest" and how a person born into wealth went on to commit a murder. Abrams, who is an ABC News correspondent and SiriusXM show host, will be featured on the special along with other experts and people close to Mangione.

Read Also: UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect: Chronic Pain, Unabomber Fascination, Isolation Details Emerge

50 Cent Praises Mangione: Rapper and actor 50 Cent expressed a desire to make a documentary of Mangione, which comes after he recently sold a documentary about rapper Diddy on the allegations of sexual assault to Netflix.

50 Cent expressed praise for Mangione in a since-deleted social media post, as reported by Vibe.

"I don't know, I kinda like this killer," the rapper said. "I'm sorry this is going this way it is but I'm doing a documentary on him, he is special! I apologize in advance for anyone who doesn't understand."

The rapper said learning of Mangione's alleged manifesto which detailed some potential motives for the alleged murder of Thompson is worth making a documentary about and bringing the story to the public.

Why It's Important: The public has been drawn to the murder story as Mangione was a promising business grad born into wealth. His back injury may have led to a fight against the health care industry.

People on social media have praised Mangione and feel sympathetic for the alleged killer, which may make these documentaries highly anticipated and widely watched.

Read Next:

Photo: Via the Pennsylvania State Police