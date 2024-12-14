Taylor Swift Fans/Collectors Are Paying Over $2,000 For Old Family Christmas Cards

Global superstar Taylor Swift turned 35 years old on Friday, Dec. 13, and continues to be one of the most in-demand musicians as witnessed by a recent auction for old family Christmas cards and her recent success with a tour photo book.

What Happened: Swift is likely celebrating the end of her record-breaking "Eras Tour" along with her birthday on Friday, but some investors or fans will soon be celebrating their recent purchase.

Auction company Goldin, which is owned by eBay Inc EBAY recently sold two holiday photo cards featuring a young Swift on them, including two Christmas cards sent to friends and family by her parents.

The 1992 and 1993 Christmas cards, sold in separate auctions, featured Swift as a three-year-old and four-year-old respectively, alongside her younger brother.

The 1993 card features the written inscription "from our family to yours…much love, the Swifts/ Scott, Andrea, Taylor (4 years), & Austin (almost 2)."

The Christmas photo cards sold for $2,318 (1992) and $2,566 (1993) for a combined $4,884.

Up for bid at Goldin: Someone is selling the holiday cards they got from Taylor Swift's family in 1992 and 1993, when she was 3 & 4 years old. pic.twitter.com/5D0TA9BmeK — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 11, 2024

"It's incredible the things people save from three decades ago," Goldin Auctions founder and CEO Ken Goldin said, as reported by cllct. "The fact that so many people were interested in these two items and each received so many bids, it shows the incredible worldwide popularity of Taylor Swift."

Why It's Important: Goldin has sold many Swift memorabilia items over the last year, and has more up for sale that ends in less than a week. Among the top sales for Goldin are a handwritten, twice-signed lyric sheet for Swift's song "Tim McGraw," which sold for $87,840, a signed acoustic guitar that sold for $9,762 and a lot of 40 signed "Folklore" CD inserts which sold for $5,957.

A separate 1993 holiday card also sold for $2,562 earlier this year by Goldin.

Swift's Eras Tour broke records and fans continue to gravitate to memorabilia and merchandise from the singer.

The singer recently released a photo book with pictures and behind-the-scenes stories from the tour through an exclusive partnership with Target Corporation TGT. The book drew lines on Black Friday and also set impressive milestones in its first weekend of availability.

The book sold 814,000 copies over the Black Friday shopping weekend, according to data from Circana reported by the Associated Press.

The sales figures come with Target being the only retailer offering the book and being an in-store item for at least the first day. The number makes Swift’s book the top seller for the week and the biggest launch of 2024.

Swift’s book is the second-biggest nonfiction launch of all time, trailing only the first volume of Barack Obama‘s 2020 memoir, “A Promised Land,” the AP reports. The former president's book sold 816,000 copies in its first week. Unlike Swift’s book, Obama’s was widely released.

Goldin and eBay can be added to the list of companies that Swift has helped thanks to her popularity, a list that includes AMC Entertainment Holdings AMC and Live Nation Entertainment LYV. Swift was also recently named the top streamed artist on Spotify SPOT for a second straight year.

President-elect Donald Trump said that Swift's popularity and merchandise sales could take a hit after endorsing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

“She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

It appears Trump has severely underestimated the fandom of the Swifties.

