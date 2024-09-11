Trump Shakes Off Taylor Swift's Harris Endorsement In 2024 Election: 'She'll Probably Pay A Price For It In The Marketplace'

Former President Donald Trump isn't sweating an endorsement of his opponent by global superstar Taylor Swift, who announced her backing after Tuesday's presidential debate.

Here’s what Trump had to say about Vice President Kamala Harris‘s latest high-profile supporter.

What Happened: Swift announced her endorsement of Harris and running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz following Tuesday's presidential debate.

On Wednesday morning, Trump shrugged off Swift's endorsement, remarking that he preferred one of his own supporters instead.

"I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better, if you want to know the truth. She's a big Trump fan," Trump said on "Fox & Friends," as reported by the New York Post.

Brittany Mahomes is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With Swift dating Chiefs tight end and good Patrick Mahomes friend Travis Kelce, the four have been spotted together publicly. Brittany and Taylor have also been seen watching Chiefs games together in the past.

"I like Brittany. I think Brittany's great. She's a big, she's a big MAGA fan. Much better than Taylor Swift," Trump added of Mahomes.

Brittany Mahomes made headlines across the sports world after liking one of Trump's posts on Instagram that shared his 2024 Election platform. Mahomes sought to silence the "haters" with a post later on Instagram.

"To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep-rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," Mahomes said.

With rumors swirling about a potential rift between Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift, along with some Swift fans upset over her association with someone holding different political views, Trump's remarks may be an attempt to exploit the tension. Swift’s endorsement is also likely to increase pressure on Kelce, as reporters seek his stance on political issues and comments.

Trump said he wasn't surprised by Swift supporting Harris, saying "she's a very liberal person."

"She seems to always endorse a Democrat and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."

Why It's Important: Swift's endorsement comes less than two months ahead of the 2024 election. The singer previously endorsed President Joe Biden and Harris in the 2020 election, with that endorsement coming one month before the election.

"I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," Swift said.

Swift signed her Instagram post with "childless cat lady," a reference to a phrase used by Trump's running mate Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio).

Walz acknowledged Swift's endorsement during an interview with MSNBC host Rachel Maddow.

"I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift. I say that as a cat owner – a fellow cat owner. That was eloquent and it was clear," he said.

Walz said Swift's post showed courage in standing up. The Minnesota governor also referenced the strong fanbase of Swift.

"This will be the opportunity, Swifties – KamalaHarris.com – get on over there, give us a hand, get things going."

Swift's endorsement adds to the list of celebrities, business leaders and politicians who are backing Harris in the 2024 election.

Political experts have pointed to Swift being one of the most influential voices worldwide and her endorsement potentially tipping the scales in the close race with an avid fanbase of women and young voters.

In September, on National Voter Registration Day, Swift posted to her Instagram stories encouraging her fans to register to vote.

“I’ve been so lucky to see so many of you guys at my U.S. shows recently. I’ve heard you raise your voices, and I know how powerful they are. Make sure you’re ready to use them in our elections this year!” Swift said, as shared by NPR.

Swift’s post was non-partisan and included a link to the voter registration at Vote.org.

A total of 35,252 people registered to vote during the 2023 National Voter Registration Day, marking the highest turnout since 2020. This figure represents a 23% increase from the previous year. Additionally, the number of 18-year-old voters doubled compared to 2022 during the 2023 campaign.

It's unknown how many of the registrations Swift was directly responsible for. But the Vote.org website saw a 1,226% jump in site visits in the hour after Swift’s Instagram story.

A potential Swift endorsement could be a key event in the 2024 election.

