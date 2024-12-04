2024 Was World's Taylor Swift Era Once Again: Spotify Reveals Top Artists, Songs, Albums, Podcasts

Spotify Technology SA SPOT released its annual list of the most listened-to songs, albums, artists and podcasts and just like last year it's Taylor Swift's world and we're all just living in it.

What Happened: For a second straight year, Taylor Swift sits atop the Spotify Wrapped list of the top streamed artists on Spotify with 26.6 billion streams globally. Swift, who set records with her Eras Tour over the last two years, was also the top streamed artist in the U.S.

Shared by Spotify Wednesday, here are the top 10 lists for artists, songs, albums and podcasts globally for 2024.

Top Artists 2024:

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny Drake Billie Eilish Travis Scott Peso Pluma Kanye West Ariana Grande Feid

Top streamed songs 2024:

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone "Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish "Gata Only" – FloyyMenor, Cris Mj "Lose Control" – Teddy Swims "End of Beginning" – Djo "Too Sweet" – Hozier "One Of The Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp) – The Weeknd "Cruel Summer" – Taylor Swift "Die With A Smile" – Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga

Top streamed albums 2024:

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – Taylor Swift Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande 1989 (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift SOS – SZA Lover – Taylor Swift Fireworks & Rollerblades – Benson Boone Starboy – The Weeknd

Top podcasts 2024:

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy Huberman Lab This Past Weekend with Theo Von The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett Serial Killers Relatos de la Noche Crime Junkie Café Com Deus Pai El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé

To celebrate Swift's win in 2024, the artist will have a special badge on her Spotify artist profile, the company said.

U.S. Top Lists: Spotify also shared geographical lists where top streaming data can be viewed by some regions and by several of the largest cities in the U.S. Here are the top streamed lists for the U.S.

Top Artists 2024 (U.S.):

Taylor Swift Drake Zach Bryan Morgan Wallen Kanye West Future Kendrick Lamar Travis Scott The Weeknd Metro Boomin

Top streamed songs 2024 (U.S.):

"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter "Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey "I Had Some Help (featuring Morgan Wallen)" – Post Malone "Million Dollar Baby" – Tommy Richman "Good Luck Babe!" – Chappell Roan "Beautiful Things" – Benson Boone "Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish "I Remember Everything (feat. Kacey Musgraves)" – Zach Bryan "Stick Season" – Noah Kahan

Top streamed albums 2024 (U.S.):

The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – Taylor Swift One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Stick Season – Noah Kahan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess – Chappell Roan Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish SOS – SZA Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan 1989 (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift

Top podcasts 2024 (U.S.):

The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von Crime Junkie The Daily The Tucker Carlson Show Huberman Lab Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard Smosh Reads Reddit Stories Shawn Ryan Show

Similar to the global charts, Swift dominated the artist and album list for Spotify users in the U.S.

The Winners: Along with Swift, there were multiple winners that can be identified from the list including country music and female artists.

For the business side of things, Universal Music Group NV UMGNFUNVGY looks to be a winner. Universal was the record company for many of the top streamed albums or the owner of smaller record labels the artists were on. This includes Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, The Weeknd, Noah Kahan, Morgan Wallen and Chappell Roan.

Warner Music Group WMG can claim success for Benson Boone and Zach Bryan on the list. Sony Music, a unit of Sony Group Corp SONY, was behind SZA's album.

On the podcast side of things, Joe Rogan dominated both globally and in the U.S., which comes as he is no longer exclusive to Spotify. Rogan was recently ranked third on the Apple podcasts 2024 list, which showed he might not be number one on every platform outside of Spotify.

