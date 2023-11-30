Taylor Swift Dominates 2023, Named Spotify's Top Artist With 26.1 Billion Streams: A Look At The Year's Top Artists And Music Trends

Loading... Loading... Loading...

With a record-breaking tour, a box-office hit, and a romance uniting music and sports fans, Taylor Swift has had a 2023 to remember.

The singer was awarded another honor Wednesday thanks to her loyal fans.

What Happened: Audio streamer Spotify Technology SPOT released its top 10 lists to share which artists, songs, albums and podcasts are listened to most by users.

In 2023, Swift led the way among the service’s 574 million global users. Spotify’s users listened to the “Anti-hero” singer for a total of 26.1 billion global streams from Jan. 1, 2023 to the time the list was created.

With the lead, Swift knocked musician Bad Bunny from the number one position he held for the past three straight years.

Drake and The Weeknd both ranked in the top five once again, while Peso Pluma was a newcomer to the top five top global artists.

In 2023, the most streamed song on Spotify was "Flowers" from Miley Cyrus with 1.6 billion streams globally.

Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" album was the most streamed album for a second straight year, with 4.5 billion global streams. Swift’s "Midnights" ranked second for albums, and the singer had two albums in the top ten most streamed category.

Here's a look at the lists from Spotify.

Top 10 Artists Globally:

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA KAROL G Lana Del Rey

Top 10 Songs Globally:

Flowers by Miley Cyrus Kill Bill by SZA As It Was by Harry Styles Seven (feat. Latto) by Jung Kook Ella Baila Sola by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma Cruel Summer by Taylor Swift Creepin' by Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, 21 Savage Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 by Bizarrap, Shakire Anti-Hero by Taylor Swift

Top 10 Albums Globally:

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny Midnights by Taylor Swift SOS by SZA Starboy by The Weeknd MANANA SERA BONITO by KAROL G One Thing At A Time by Morgan Wallen Lover by Taylor Swift HEROES & VILLAINS by Metro Boomin GENESIS by Peso Pluma Harry's House by Harry Styles

Why It's Important: 2023 saw several winners among musicians and record labels. Universal Music Group UMGNF was well represented among the top albums list.

Universal Music Group is home to labels that cover the albums from Swift, The Weeknd, KAROL G, Morgan Wallen and Metro Boomin, covering five of the top ten albums.

Sony Group Corp SONY is the home of albums from Harry Styles, Peso Pluma and SZA.

Other trends from Spotify included Rihanna seeing a spike in her streams after she performed the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, which could mean Usher is in for a big 2024, as the named performer for Super Bowl LVIII. Rihanna's streams were up 640% after the event.

Popular movies also led to spikes in song plays. "The Little Mermaid" and "Barbie" movies listed as times when film-related songs saw spikes in daily streams.

