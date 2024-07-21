Apple Extends 3-Month TV+ Trial To PlayStation Users: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Apple Inc. AAPL has extended a three-month trial to the owners of Sony Group Corp.’s SONY PlayStation models.

What Happened: Apple joined forces with Sony to provide a three-month free trial of its on-demand video service, Apple TV+, to PlayStation 4 or 5 owners.

The offer, valid until Sept. 22, 2024, is a continuation of a similar promotion that Apple and Sony ran during the 2021 pandemic, which offered a six-month trial. It is an upgrade from Apple’s usual one-week trial period for new users.

How To Redeem Your Offer:

Step I: Locate the Apple TV app in the TV and Video section on your PS4 console or in the Media Home on your PS5 console.

Step II: Download and open the Apple TV app, then follow the on-screen instructions.

Step III: Sign in with your existing Apple ID or create a new one and voila, you are done.

Post-trial, users can opt to continue their subscription to Apple TV+ for $10 per month. An Apple One subscription, which bundles several Apple services together, is also available.

Why It Matters: While Apple and Sony have joined forces here, the two tech giants are competing on other fronts.

Last year, Apple expressed confidence in the capabilities of the A17 Pro chipset, stating that the iPhone 15 Pro would be “the best game console,” outperforming Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox gaming consoles.

At Sony's CES 2024 presentation, the company unveiled a mixed reality headset for “spatial content creation” with a launch expected later this year. At the time, Sony’s announcement came just about a month before Apple was scheduled to make its Vision Pro headset available for purchase.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.