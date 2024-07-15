6 New Hidden iPhone Features You Probably Haven't Discovered Yet on iOS 18

Loading... Loading...

In June, Apple unveiled iOS 18 at its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, promising a host of exciting features. While the public release is set for the fall, the developer beta is already available.

Here's a sneak peek into six hidden gems in iOS 18 that you probably haven't discovered yet:

Eye Tracking

With the Eye Tracking feature users can control their iPhone with just their eyes. This feature uses a calibration process to track users' eye movements. Once set up, it activates Dwell Control, allowing people to perform actions by looking at specific areas.

Vehicle Motion Cues

As the name of this feature suggests, it is focused on reducing motion sickness by displaying animated dots on the user's screen to indicate changes in vehicle motion. This helps synchronize visual and physical sensations, making it easier to use a device in a moving car.

Charging Limit Options

With iOS 18, users can set multiple charging limits to prolong battery health. Choose between 80%, 85%, 90%, or 95% to prevent overcharging. This feature is particularly useful for iPhone 15 users, as the feature would recommend a specific charging limit based on their average usage.

T9 Calling

Apple has finally decided to introduce T9 calling on iPhones, making it easier to call contacts by typing their name on the numeric keypad. For example, typing “26665” brings up “XYZY.” This nostalgic yet practical feature, long available on Android, simplifies finding and calling contacts on your iPhone.

Share Wi-Fi Passwords Via QR Code

Sharing Wi-Fi passwords between iPhones and Android devices has also gotten simpler with iOS 18. The new Passwords app lets users generate a QR code for any Wi-Fi network. People need to simply scan the code to connect instantly.

Flashlight Interface

iOS 18 has also improved the flashlight functionality, allowing users to adjust the beam width directly from the Dynamic Island. Long-tap the Dynamic Island when the flashlight is on and slide to switch between a focused beam and a wide burst.

