Elon Musk Reacts As Rapper Meek Mill Flexes His All-Black Cybertruck Ahead Of His New Song Named After Tesla's EV Truck

Loading... Loading...

American rapper Meek Mill has seemingly joined the long list of celebrities to own a Cybertruck. But unlike the others on the list, the rapper also teased a song named after Tesla Inc‘s stainless steel electric truck.

What Happened: Mill released a short snippet of a music video on Instagram last week. The video features two Cybertrucks parked facing each other and Mills confirmed that the song is titled….”Cybertruck.” The video also features the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class and the Lamborghini Urus.

Credit: Instagram/MeekMill

While it is unclear if either of the two Cybertruck in the music video belongs to Mill, the rapper seemingly owns a Cybertruck himself. New Jersey-based vehicle customizer Car Effex posted a video earlier this week of Mills driving away in a customized, matte black-wrapped Cybertruck.

“Can I get a Tesla cyber truck?????,” Mill wrote on X in February.

In April, the rapper expressed frustration over the recall of over 3,800 Cybertrucks owing to concerns of unintentional acceleration and wrote, “Wassup with these cyber trucks because I had another brand electric car ‘not Tesla’ do the same thing I crashed and got hurt bad…” The singer was driving a GMC Hummer EV.

“The airbags didn't even come out in a totaled car! Tesla has always been safe for me I tried some new shit and it almost killed me the first day!,” Mill added about the accident.

The accident did not seemingly deter the rapper from making another EV purchase.

Why It Matters: The Cybertruck’s stainless steel body allows no exterior paint. However, customers can wrap the truck, either with wraps available at Tesla’s online shop, or more individualistic wraps from third-party customizers. The clear and paint films available on Tesla shop are priced between $5000-$6500.

Tesla started delivering the Cybertruck in November. Since then, several celebrities and popular names have taken delivery of it including Justin Bieber, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Serena Williams, and Lady Gaga.

The celebrity status of the Cybertruck is likely due to the vehicle’s unconventional design, high price point, and the few units available on the road. The vehicle pricing starts at $79,990 for the all-wheel drive version and $99,990 for the more premium Cyberbeast version. A lower-priced rear-wheel drive version of the truck will be available in 2025, as per the company website, starting at $60,990.

Tesla is currently scaling the production of the Cybertruck and aims to make 250,000 annually by 2025. The company has touched a weekly production rate of 1,300 Cybertrucks, Musk said at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting in June. The EV maker is looking to increase it further this year to touch 2,500 units by year-end, the CEO added.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Image Via Shutterstock