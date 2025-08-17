Elon Musk's Daughter Pushes Back: Don't Blame Me for His 'Villain' Story

Vivian Jenna Wilson, the estranged daughter of Elon Musk, has spoken out about her father’s transition into right-wing politics and culture, and the personal impact of his public denouncement of her.

What Happened: Last week Wilson appeared on drag star Maddy Morphosis’s show “Give It to Me Straight.” She was humorously introduced as a “victim of the woke mind virus,” a reference to a statement made by her father earlier this year.

During the show, Wilson shed light on Musk’s brief tenure as a “special government employee” under President Donald Trump and the subsequent fallout with the White House.

Musk had previously stirred controversy by linking Trump to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, criticizing Trump’s policies, and even threatening to form his own political party.

Wilson also expressed her reaction to Musk’s public denouncement of her during an interview with right-wing commentator Jordan Peterson.

"There was like an extensive bit about me basically being like, ‘This is the reason for his tragic villain backstory origin.’ He was like this before. Don't blame me. It's not my fault," Wilson said.

Musk had declared that his “son” was “dead” and “killed by the woke mind virus,” after signing documents for Wilson’s gender-affirming care. Wilson, who was in Tokyo at the time of the interview, shared her shock and how she coped with the situation.

Why It Matters: Wilson pointed out that Musk’s shift towards conservatism was not a sudden change, but rather a gradual shift that occurred before his interview with Peterson.

She referred to a section in Musk’s biography that indicated he became more outspoken about trans issues following her transition in 2022. Wilson stressed that she was not the catalyst for her father’s political shift.

