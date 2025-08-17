What Mark Cuban Told His Kids About Success: 'Just Try Different Things, You Never Know What's Going To Hit And Just Find The Things You Like'

Business mogul and Shark Tank investor, Mark Cuban, discussed the unique difficulties his children encounter due to their wealthy upbringing.

What Happened: During his appearance on the Talk Tuah podcast, Cuban highlighted the unique challenges his three children, Alexis, Alyssa, and Jake, face as a result of growing up in an affluent household.

During the interview, Cuban conveyed that his children often feel the burden to match his success.

“It’s easy to, like, give advice but it’s obviously, they have to be the ones that live it. And it’s not hard being my kid, I mean, it’s not easy being my kid either, you know? Because it’s like, ‘Oh yeah you’re rich,’ you know? And, ‘Oh you’re this,'” Cuban said.

“We had a good family, don’t get me wrong, I mean I wouldn’t want to change it for the world but it, you know, wasn’t like everything was easy,” he added.

He further added that he motivates his children to pursue their passions without feeling the need to have everything sorted out.

“I tell all of them, you don’t have to have the answers right now, you just try different things, you just never know what’s going to hit and just find the things you like,” Cuban said.

Coming from a non-affluent background himself, Cuban stressed the significance of authenticity, taking a dig at those in the entertainment industry who lack genuineness.

“Just from the outside lookin’ in, right, I think why you’ve been so successful is that you’re authentic, you know? No, for real. You are who you are, right? You smile, you know, you don’t try to push things on people,” he continued.

Cuban’s candid discussion underscores the often overlooked challenges that come with wealth, particularly for the younger generation.

The pressure to live up to societal expectations and parental success can be overwhelming, leading to a unique set of struggles.

Cuban’s emphasis on authenticity and exploration of individual interests serves as a reminder that personal fulfillment and success are not solely defined by wealth.

