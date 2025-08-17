Here's The Share of Gold or Crypto Ray Dalio Says Investors Should Hold

In light of the United States’ precarious fiscal situation, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has advised investors to consider dedicating approximately 15% of their portfolio to either gold or Bitcoin.

What Happened: In a recent interview, Dalio expressed his apprehension about a looming US debt crisis. He pointed out that the US dollar is being undermined due to excessive borrowing and deficit spending, leading to currency debasement.

“If you were neutral on everything and optimizing your portfolio for the best return-to-risk ratio, you would have about 15% of your money in gold or Bitcoin,” Dalio stated.

Dalio also emphasized the need for effective diversification in a portfolio, recommending allocating about 15% as a protective hedge.

During the discussion, he clarified that although he has a preference for gold over Bitcoin, the real economic issue is the devaluation of fiat money, which is currently affecting markets and investors.

While some financial experts advocate for a higher allocation towards crypto, Dalio’s balanced approach aligns with his brand.

