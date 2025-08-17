Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Discloses $1.8 Billion Investments in Nucor, D.R. Horton, and Lennar

The secret investments of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway BRK have been brought to light.

What Happened: The undisclosed investments of Berkshire Hathaway have been made public. The company has reportedly invested in steelmaker Nucor NUE, homebuilders D.R. Horton DHI and Lennar LEN, with the total investments amounting to $1.8 billion.

The market has been buzzing with speculation since May about the undisclosed stocks that the company had been buying.

In addition to the aforementioned investments, Berkshire Hathaway also placed a $1.6 billion bet on UnitedHealth, purchasing over 5 million shares.

This move took many by surprise, considering the company’s recent challenges with escalating medical costs and the sudden demise of its CEO.

The unveiling of these secret stocks has put an end to months of speculation. The investments in Nucor, D.R. Horton, and Lennar are perceived as a strategic move by Buffett, with a focus on companies linked to real assets such as housing and infrastructure, reports the Insider.

These investments could potentially be among Buffett’s last as CEO before he retires at the end of the year.

Despite Berkshire Hathaway being a net seller for the 11th consecutive quarter, these investments suggest the company’s strategy to tackle economic uncertainty.

Why It Matters: The revelation of these secret investments provides an insight into the strategic planning of Berkshire Hathaway under the leadership of Warren Buffett.

The focus on companies tied to real assets indicates a shift in investment strategy, possibly in response to the current economic climate. The surprise investment in UnitedHealth, despite its recent struggles, suggests a confidence in the company’s potential for recovery and growth.

As Buffett prepares for retirement, these moves could set the tone for Berkshire Hathaway’s future investment approach.

