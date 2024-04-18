Loading... Loading...

Electronic Arts Inc EA has unveiled plans for an open-world Black Panther game, developed by Cliffhanger Games, through a recent job listing.

According to IGN, they’re seeking a Senior Sandbox Designer II to help shape encounters, systems, and gameplay within this dynamic setting. The goal is to create an immersive environment that seamlessly integrates sandbox elements with the game’s narrative and objectives.

The job listing teases features like urban crowds and wildlife, promising players “a living, breathing game world.” Moreover, it suggests incorporating linear missions into the open world for a smoother gaming experience.

Cliffhanger Games, which includes talent from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, is dedicated to enhancing the Black Panther experience.

Oversight for the project falls on Connie Booth, a former PlayStation executive now leading as EA’s Group General Manager.

Booth’s role encompasses managing both the Black Panther and EA Motive’s Iron Man games as part of a larger deal between EA and The Walt Disney Co.‘s DIS Marvel for three action-adventure projects. However, details about the third game remain under wraps.

While EA’s Black Panther game promises an innovative take on the Wakandan hero, it’s not the only game featuring him.

Amy Hennig’s Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, set for release in 2025, also includes Black Panther alongside Captain America. Yet, the release date for EA’s game remains undisclosed.

