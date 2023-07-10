Electronic Arts Unveils Plans For Black Panther Video Game, Announces Comeback To MMA Genre With UFC 5

Electronic Arts Inc EA recently announced its plans to develop a new video game based on the popular Marvel superhero, Black Panther.

This original game is set to be a third-person, single-player experience, although specific details regarding gameplay and storyline have not yet been disclosed.

See Also: Electronic Arts Divides Into EA Entertainment And EA Sports In Restructuring Effort

The project is being undertaken by a newly established EA studio called Cliffhanger Games, in collaboration with Walt Disney Co.'s DIS Marvel Games. Leading the development team at Cliffhanger Games is Kevin Stephens, formerly the studio head at Monolith Productions, known for its work on the Shadow of Mordor franchise.

“We’re dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game. Wakanda is a rich Super Hero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do,” Stephens stated in a blog post.

"It’s an incredibly rare opportunity to build a new team around the values of diversity, collaboration, and empowerment. We want our game to enable players to feel what it’s like to be worthy of the Black Panther mantle in unique, story-driven ways, and we want Cliffhanger Games to empower everyone on our team as we collaborate to bring this amazing world to life," Stephens added.

No specific details have been provided regarding the game's release date or the platforms it will be available. According to The Verge, last year, EA and Marvel announced a partnership deal that included plans for the development of a minimum of three additional titles.

EA Announces Upcoming Release Of UFC 5, Continuing Partnership In MMA Genre

EA has officially announced the return to mixed martial arts (MMA) video games with the upcoming release of UFC 5.

The announcement was made through a brief tweet, promising more information to be revealed in September. The UFC game series, developed by EA Sports, is based on the popular Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The forthcoming UFC 5 marks the highly anticipated return of EA to the MMA gaming genre, which has been quiet for the past three years.

Read Next: Video Gaming Giant Electronic Arts Eyes Steady Growth: Analyst Calls It Top Pick, Raises Price Target

Photo: Courtesy EA