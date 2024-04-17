MrBeast Reacts To T-Series Call For Subscriber Surge — Who Will Reign Supreme Over YouTube?

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson reacted with a surprised emoji to a post that noted that the Indian media company T-Series has urged its followers on Google’s media streaming platform to come together to defeat the YouTuber in terms of subscriber count.
What Happened: T-Series, the world’s most subscribed YouTube channel with 263 million followers, has issued a call to arms, as reported by Dexerto on Tuesday. The channel is feeling the pressure from MrBeast, who has a rapidly growing fanbase of 251 million subscribers.
MrBeast, who supported PewDiePie during the previous subscriber war, saw T-Series’ video and responded with an “eyes” emoji, indicating surprise but not providing a verbal response.
The Indian music video channel, which previously triumphed over PewDiePie in a similar contest in 2019, released a video on Apr. 15, encouraging its followers to “unite and create history.” The video includes a quote from T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar, expressing his ambition to elevate India and its people on the global stage.
Why It Matters: This subscriber battle comes at a time when MrBeast, has been making significant changes in his content creation strategy. In early March, MrBeast revealed a shift in his approach to video production that has resulted in a remarkable increase in his viewership.
Later in March, MrBeast voiced his preference for YouTube over X, formerly known as Twitter, for video content.
The call to action from T-Series comes six months after MrBeast hit 200 million subscribers and vowed to avenge PewDiePie’s defeat to T-Series in the race to 100 million subscribers.
As the subscriber war heats up, it remains to be seen how these recent developments will impact the competition between T-Series and MrBeast.
Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote
