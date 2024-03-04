MrBeast Reveals Secret Sauce To Skyrocketing YouTube Views — Slower, Longer Videos Could Be The Future

Loading... Loading...

Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as MrBeast has disclosed a significant shift in his content creation strategy that has resulted in a remarkable increase in his viewership.

What Happened: On Sunday, MrBeast took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a pivotal change in his approach to video production.

He said, “This past year I’ve slowed down our videos, focused on story telling, let scenes breathe, yelled less, more personality, longer videos, etc. And our views have skyrocketed!”

MrBeast, who boasts a staggering 242 million subscribers on his primary YouTube channel, highlighted the need for YouTubers to move away from the ultra-fast-paced content era.

"My fellow YouTubers lets get rid of the ultra fast paced/overstim era of content. It doesn't even work," he concluded.

In October 2023, MrBeast reached the 200 million subscribers milestone on his main channel. His video titled “$1 Vs $100,000,000 House!” released simultaneously amassed over 60 million views, breaking the previous 24-hour view record held by the YouTuber’s “7 Days Stranded at Sea” video.

Why It Matters: Last year in January, MrBeast shared insights on how emerging YouTubers can elevate their channels.

At the time, he said that while there is no golden rule, "put your head in the headspace of the viewer and see the content how they would because if you just try only to give your taste — which is what a lot of people do — and things from your perspective, it’s very biased. It’s just not going to work for everyone.”

Later in September, he spoke about his experiments with closed-mouth thumbnails. He challenged the conventional notion of open-mouthed expressions being the key to attracting viewers.

Earlier this year, MrBeast also opened up about his financial approach. In an interview with Time, the YouTuber revealed that he reinvests all his earnings into his content creation despite earning between $600 million and $700 million annually.

In February, the renowned content creator also shared a list of his top book recommendations, ranging from biographies of the legendary Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Photo courtesy: Wikimedia

