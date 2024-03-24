NBC Divided: Staffers Stand Firm Against Featuring Top Republican As News Contributor

Loading... Loading...

NBCUniversal's news division is at odds over how to feature its latest news contributor, Ronna McDaniel, the former Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC).

What Happened: According to the Wall Street Journal, MSNBC president Rashida Jones communicated a decision not to feature McDaniel on TV despite a directive from top company brass.

NBC News' appointing McDaniel as an on-air contributor drew the ire of MSNBC employees and personnel, who expressed apprehensions about her association with former President Donald Trump and penchant for lying about the 2020 presidential election.

In an interview with CNN's Chris Wallace last July, McDaniel said she didn't think President Joe Biden "won it fair." In a March 24 appearance on NBC News' Meet the Press, McDaniel reneged and said Biden won the 2020 election "fair and square."

Trump seemed to have soured on McDaniel, who stepped down as RNC chairwoman on March 8. His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, subsequently assumed a co-chair role within the organization.

Also Read: Donald Trump's Daughter-in-Law Lara Trump Takes Center Stage In RNC Leadership Shift

"Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker said the Sunday interview was "scheduled weeks before it was announced that McDaniel would become a paid NBC News contributor"

McDaniel also has the support of Carrie Budoff Brown, senior vice president of politics at NBC News, who reportedly wrote in a memo to staff: “It couldn’t be a more important moment to have a voice like Ronna’s on the team."

Why It Matters: McDaniel's new role is intended to span across all NBC News platforms. And MSNBC's contrarian stance reflects a broader challenge news networks face when incorporating former politicians or insiders into their programming.

While offering valuable governmental insights, such hires often raise concerns about the potential for partisan bias and the blurring of lines between political advocacy and journalistic analysis.

The network aims to maintain its editorial integrity and viewer trust amidst a highly polarized political climate.

NBC News did not respond to Benzinga's request for comment at the time of publication.

Now Read: Trump-Endorsed Successor In The Wings As RNC Chair McDaniel Plans To Step Down

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Shutterstock