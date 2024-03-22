Steve Jobs-Autographed Business Card Breaks Record At Auction: How Sale Price Compares To Elon Musk's Signed Card

Loading... Loading...

A recent auction offered fans of Steve Jobs, Apple Inc AAPL and Elon Musk unique collectibles, including signed business cards from the two legendary CEOs.

Here's a look at the results of the auction.

What Happened: RR Auction offered several Steve Jobs and Apple-related unique memorabilia items at auction.

The list of items in the "Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution" auction included signed Jobs items, sealed Apple items such as iPods and iPhones, and a rare Apple-1 computer signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

While it didn't end up being the most expensive item in the lot, a signed business card by Jobs from 1983 set a new record as the most expensive business card ever sold.

The signed business card was sold for $181,183, well exceeding the $10,000 estimate the item had ahead of the auction.

"The sale of the Steve Jobs-signed Apple business card for over $180,000 sets a new standard in autographed business cards. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Jobs and the profound impact of Apple on our modern world," RR Auction Executive VP Bobby Livingston said.

The business card is authenticated as a 10 Gem Mint by PSA, one of the leading authentication companies for sports cards and autographs. The business card displays Steve Jobs' title as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with a listed address and phone number.

Also included in the auction was an unsigned Jobs business card from Apple. That item sold for $15,344, exceeding a pre-auction estimate of $2,500.

While the auction was highly focused on Jobs and Apple-related items, bidders also had the opportunity to buy a signed business card from Musk.

A Musk-signed SpaceX business card with a PSA/DNA Gem Mint 10 grade was also part of the auction.

"Scarce SpaceX business card of Elon Musk, signed in black felt tip. The off-white card, 3.5 x 2, features the SpaceX logo and reads, ‘Elon Musk, CEO, CTO,' above the company's headquarters address."

The Musk signed business card sold for $39,238, exceeding a pre-auction estimate of $2,500.

Why It's Important: The signed Apple-1 Computer by Wozniak sold for $323,789.

A signed Jobs check to Pacific Telephone graded Gem Mint 10 by PSA also sold for $66,069. A signed Apple Computer Check No. 3 graded Gem Mint 10 by PSA also sold for $176,850.

Outside of the autographed items, a key piece was a sealed first generation 4GB model of the Apple iPhone. The sealed piece sold for $147,286, nearly triple the pre-auction estimate of $50,000.

Overall, many of the Apple pieces sold above their pre-auction estimates.

Since Jobs passed away in 2011, signed memorabilia and items related to the Apple co-founder have been more in demand from investors, collectors and fans of the technology company.

RR Auction has held several auctions featuring Apple and Jobs-related items, with strong results and often prices higher than the original estimates.

Musk’s autograph has also become a collector’s item for fans of Tesla and SpaceX.

Benzinga previously shared that alternative asset platform Rally was offering shares in a $1 bill signed by Musk at a valuation of $7,500.

Rally co-founder and Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo told Benzinga that Musk autographs are scarce, typically selling between $5,000 and $10,000 due to their limited availability.

“We felt like pricing it within that range, relative to the great condition of this slabbed version, was a way to make the total value and share price approachable for all investors,” Petrozzo said.

Rally also offers several Apple and Jobs-related items including several autographed items from the Apple co-founder like a 1986 Macintosh Plus computer and the first issue of Macworld magazine.

Petrozzo told Benzinga that Musk has a similar “level of fame and relevance” to Jobs. The Rally co-founder noted that demand for Musk items was strong from users.

As more collectors and fans look to secure autographs of Jobs and Musk, they will likely need to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to own the items outright or invest in fractional shares and own the assets alongside other investors and collectors.

