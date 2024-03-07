Steve Jobs' Historic $4 Check To Pay For Apple's Phone Bill Is Now Up For Grabs

Loading... Loading...

A rare artifact from the dawn of Apple Inc. AAPL has surfaced, offering collectors a chance to own a personal piece of the tech giant’s storied past.

What Happened: A check personally signed by Steve Jobs, used to pay an early Apple phone bill, is being auctioned off. The check, dated July 8, 1976, was made out to Pacific Telephone for the amount of $201.41, as reported by 9to5Mac.

Presented in “very fine condition” by RR Auction, the check has been awarded the highest grade by PSA/DNA authentication services, a “GEM MT 10,” signifying its mint condition.

See Also: Crypto Analyst Sees Dogecoin Reaching Half A Dollar Soon, Says ‘DOGE Has Plenty More Left In The Tank’

This payment to Pacific Telephone occurred just months after Apple was founded and features the company’s initial Palo Alto address, highlighting the early days of what would become a tech empire.

Prospective buyers have until Mar. 21 to bid, with the check’s value already surpassing $15,000. Alongside this check, RR Auction is also offering other Apple memorabilia, including an Apple-1 computer autographed by Steve Wozniak, a functional Apple Lisa, and a sealed first-generation iPhone.

These items, along with rare Atari prototypes and pieces from computing legend Douglas Engelbart, can be viewed on the RR Auction website.

Why It Matters: The auction of Steve Jobs‘ signed check is part of a continuing trend where memorabilia linked to Apple and its co-founder fetch high prices at auctions. On the 12th anniversary of Jobs’ resignation as Apple‘s CEO, RR Auction sold several items associated with Jobs and Apple, including a sealed iPhone and an Apple-1 computer. These auctions follow a pattern where pieces of Jobs’ memorabilia have garnered six-figure sums in recent years, underscoring the enduring legacy and interest in Apple‘s early history and its iconic co-founder.

Read Next: Shiba Inu Slingshots Back Into The Top 10 With 50% Explosion, Surpasses Dogecoin In Trading Volume

Image via wikimedia commons

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Pooja Rajkumari The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.