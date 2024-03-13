Elon Musk, Steve Jobs Autographed Business Cards Up For Auction: Here's How Much They Will Set You Back

Loading... Loading...

An ongoing auction includes several items related to technology giant Apple Inc AAPL and also signed business cards from former Apple CEO Steve Jobs and from Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, two of the most famous visionary leaders of the last 40 years.

What Happened: Auction company RR Auction is hosting an Apple-themed "Steve Jobs and the Apple Computer Revolution" event, which includes several items connected to the former CEO including checks personally signed by Jobs.

A rare Apple-1 computer signed by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and a sealed first-generation iPhone are also among the highlights in the auction.

Also included in the auction is a signed Steve Jobs Apple Computer business card from 1983.

"Highly coveted circa 1983 Apple Computer business card of Steve Jobs, which is signed neatly in black ink," the auction house said.

The business card is authenticated as a 10 Gem Mint by PSA, one of the leading authentication companies for sports cards and autographs. The business card displays Steve Jobs’ title as Chairman of the Board of Directors, along with a listed address and phone number.

At the time of writing, the business card signed by Jobs has reached $29,282 with 26 bids. The auction will end on March 21 at 6 p.m. ET with extended bidding also possible. The business card had a pre-auction estimate of $10,000.

The auction also includes an unsigned Jobs business card from Apple that is currently at $5,724.

While the auction is highly focused on Jobs and Apple related items, bidders can also take part in acquiring a signed business card from another legendary CEO.

A Musk-signed SpaceX business card is also in the auction and has a PSA/DNA Gem Mint 10 grade.

"Scarce SpaceX business card of Elon Musk, signed in black felt tip. The off-white card, 3.5 x 2, features the SpaceX logo and reads, ‘Elon Musk, CEO, CTO,' above the company's headquarters address."

The Musk autographed business card is priced at $11,000 at the time of writing, with 24 bids. The auction will also end on March 21 at 6 p.m. ET with extended bidding available. The business card had a pre-auction estimate of $2,500.

Why It's Important: Since Jobs passed away in 2011, signed memorabilia and items related to the Apple co-founder have been more in demand from investors, collectors and fans of the technology company.

RR Auction has held several auctions that featured Apple and Jobs related items, with strong results and often prices that come in higher than the original estimates.

Musk's autograph has also become a collector's item for fans of Tesla and SpaceX.

Benzinga previously shared that alternative asset platform Rally was offering shares in a $1 bill signed by Musk at a valuation of $7,500.

Rally co-founder and Chief Product Officer Rob Petrozzo told Benzinga that Musk autographs are scarce, typically selling between $5,000 and $10,000 due to their limited availability.

"We felt like pricing it within that range, relative to the great condition of this slabbed version, was a way to make the total value and share price approachable for all investors," Petrozzo said.

Rally also offers several Apple and Jobs related items including several autographed items from the Apple co-founder like a 1986 Macintosh Plus computer and the first issue of Macworld magazine.

Petrozzo told Benzinga that Musk has a similar "level of fame and relevance" to Jobs. The Rally co-founder noted that demand for Musk items was strong from users.

"We've had a lot of requests for Tesla and SpaceX-related assets – everything from early production roadsters to rockets. We've had a few opportunities along the way to securitize Elon-related assets, but we felt like this one was a good entry point in terms of price and relevance."

As more collectors and fans look to secure autographs of Jobs and Musk, they will likely need to shell out tens of thousands of dollars to own the items outright or invest in fractional shares and own the assets alongside other investors and collectors.

Image created using artificial intelligence with Midjourney.