OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, released teasers for its new text-to-video artificial intelligence (AI) tool, Sora, for the first time this week and people are marveling at the capabilities.

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman took to social media to showcase the tool’s ability to transform text prompts into stunning, vivid videos instantly.

“Sora can create videos of up to 60 seconds featuring highly detailed scenes, complex camera motion, and multiple characters with vibrant emotions,” OpenAI’s account posted to X, previously known as Twitter.

Although it’s not available yet to most of the public, Altman asked X users to share prompts of videos they would like to see.

Rowan Cheung, the founder of The Rundown AI, compiled a thread of some of the best videos shared so far.



1.) A tabby cat going through the woods

The excitement around AI tools such as ChatGPT and Sora has helped drive stock prices of several tech companies higher in the past year.

Microsoft Corp. MSFT, which invested in OpenAI, has seen its stock up more than 55% and it currently has the largest market cap of any company in the world, valued at more than $3 trillion. Semiconductor chip names such as NVIDIA Corp NVDA and Advanced Micro Devices AMD have also benefited greatly from the hype around AI.

