A battle between the CEOs of two massive companies has taken another dramatic turn as Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk continues to feud with The Walt Disney Company DIS CEO Bob Iger — this time regarding the Star Wars franchise.

What Happened: Actress and former MMA fighter Gina Carano filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Disney and Lucasfilm. The production companies fired her from the Star Wars spinoff series "The Mandalorian” after she posted controversial tweets.

Carano says she was inspired by Musk, who offered to help fund legal representation for anyone who had been fired for posts made on Twitter, now known as X.

"Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought anyone would take on my case against Lucasfilm/Disney,” Carano said, calling it "an important day.”

A lawyer hired by X also contacted her, she says.

Musk, for his part, shared the post on X and encouraged others to let him know "if you would like to join the lawsuit against Disney."

Disney did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit from Benzinga.

Why It's Important: Another lawsuit isn’t a good look for Disney.

Carano’s case also comes ahead of the studio's first-quarter earnings report set for Wednesday after market close.

Disney is also in the midst of an activist shareholder battle, while also taking on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding other issues.

Carano’s lawsuit is also backed by Musk, the world’s richest person, who delights in taking on Disney in the public view.

Carano, who played the character Cara Dune in “The Mandalorian,” often addressed subjects like the COVID-19 pandemic and mask-wearing in her social media posts.

She also expressed opinions on vaccines and political subjects like voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Carano also compared being a conservative to being Jewish in Nazi Germany.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future," Lucasfilm later said.

Carano was also dropped by talent agency UTA according to The Hollywood Reporter, around the same time of the Disney firing.

In a prepared statement, Lucasfilm called Carano’s comments "abhorrent and unacceptable."

"Nothing could be further from the truth. The truth is I was being hunted down from everything I posted to every post I liked because I was not in line with the acceptable narrative of the time," Carano said. "My words were consistently twisted to demonize & dehumanize me as an alt right wing extremist."

Carano called the campaign to get her fired as bullying and an attempt to make an example out of her.

She also questioned why her male co-stars were able to speak out on similar topics without the same retaliation.

"I shared thought provoking quotes, pictures, memes & occasionally I used my own words, not with aggression but with respect & the occasional comedy to keep the mood light in dark times."

This isn’t the first time Musk and Disney have gone at it.

Recall how Disney announced it would suspend advertising on Twitter due to Musk's interaction with an antisemitic post. Iger stood behind the decision at the Dealbook Sumit, but also got a call-out from Musk.

"I don't want them to advertise," Musk said. "If someone is going to blackmail me with advertising or money, go f*** yourself. Go. F***. Yourself. Is that clear?"

Musk added "Hey Bob, if you're in the audience" after his comments, in a likely jab at Iger.

