Musk Says X Will Cover Legal Costs For Users Facing Unfair Treatment Over Posts

Elon Musk said that the social media platform Twitter, now rebranded as "X," will cover the legal expenses of individuals who have faced unfair treatment from employers due to their posts or likes on the platform.

In a post on X on Sunday, Musk stated that the proposal has "no limit" on costs and that X Corp. will also "pursue the boards of directors of the companies" as part of the initiative.

Earlier in March, Musk said that the platform enables the public to control the narrative, making it a platform for citizen journalism and public communication, unlike before.

Musk said he sees Twitter's commitment to free speech and a level-playing field as essential for functioning democracies, mentioning the First Amendment.

However, the billionaire entrepreneur himself has a history of making disparaging remarks toward former employees and critics. After firing numerous employees following his acquisition of Twitter, he also publicly mocked employees.

Photo: Shutterstock