Adult Entertainer Stormy Daniels To Take Stand In Trump's Manhattan Hush Money Case: 'I am Set To Testify'

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels has affirmed that she will testify in the forthcoming Manhattan hush money trial involving ex-President Donald Trump, scheduled for March.

What Happened: Daniels, also known as Stephanie Clifford, made this revelation on her podcast, “Beyond the Norm”. While the Manhattan District Attorney’s office and Daniel’s attorney, Clark Brewster, refrained from commenting on her prospective testimony, CBS News initially reported Daniels’ comments, reported ABC News.

“Obviously, things have been next level crazy since I am set to testify in, at this point in time, March,” she said.

In April, Trump proclaimed his innocence in New York City in response to a 34-count criminal indictment accusing him of falsifying business records in relation to a hush money payment made to Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Juan Merchan has provisionally set the trial date for March 25. Previously, the Manhattan district attorney’s office invited Daniels to meet with prosecutors nearly two weeks before the case was brought to court. Trump has maintained his innocence throughout the allegations.

Why It Matters: Daniels has been vocal about her desire for Trump to be accountable for his actions. In an interview with Fox Nation’s Piers Morgan, she said, “I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration. I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely.” She also expressed shock at seeing Trump in court, having believed he would evade accountability.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in Trump's hush-money case have requested the ex-president to disclose his defense strategy by a specific date to avoid causing "significant trial disruption". If Trump opts for an advice-of-counsel defense, he would argue that he is not liable for allegedly falsifying business documents to conceal the 2016 hush-money payment to Daniels as he was acting on legal advice.

